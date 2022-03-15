Clearwater police arrest man accused of kicking 3-month old puppy in the face, throwing dog over wall

article

Clearwater police arrested a Dade City man accused of kicking a puppy and throwing the small dog over a wall, in full view of beachgoers.

Investigators said 20-year-old Noah Counts was arrested Monday on Clearwater Beach after multiple witnesses told officers they saw him kick a 3-month-old puppy in the face, drag the small dog by its leash, and throw the puppy over a wall.

Counts told an officer he was upset because the puppy was eating food that did not belong to him, according to police.

The agency said Counts was not supposed to have the puppy at the beach in the first place because city ordinances to not allow dogs at that location.

Officers also found a charcoal grill, which is illegal at the beach, along with two open containers of alcohol, which violate city ordinance as well.

Counts was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

