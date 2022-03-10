Clearwater police arrest package theft suspect who resembled 'Captain Jack Sparrow'

article

After Clearwater police shared surveillance video of a man dressed like "Captain Jack Sparrow" stealing an Amazon package from a home, it was social media tipsters who led them to the suspect.

Thursday, 26-year-old Ryan Harrison was booked into Pinellas County Jail. Back in early February, Clearwater police released home surveillance video of the package theft on Hercules Avenue.

At the time, a man, later identified as Harrison by police, was seen parking in the victim's driveway and exiting the vehicle.

"He came not by sea, but by a 2013 Subaru Forester," according to the social media post by the agency. "The Amazon package was just delivered at this residence…and in swoops Captain Jack Sparrow - or a reasonable facsimile -- to do some pilfering and plundering."

Harrison is facing a burglary charge.