Clearwater police chief to enter new role as assistant city manager

The top cop in Clearwater will soon be heading to a new role within the city.

Chief Daniel Slaughter is expected to retire in late May to become the assistant city manager in Clearwater. According to the city manager, the police chief will have enough time to "finish up projects at the department and to allow for a smooth transition."

"Based on his operational leadership experience, proven commitment to Clearwater and the community, demonstrated strength in integrity and accountability, I have determined he is the right person for the job," said Jennifer Poirrier, the city manager.

Slaughter has been the Clearwater police chief since August 2014 and has been with the agency since October 1992.

"My confidence in every member of this agency made this tough decision easier because I know each and every single one of you will continue to move this department forward without losing momentum," the chief told employees in an email announcing his retirement. "I care deeply for every member of the police department."

According to city officials, the city manager position has been open since April 6. Slaughter will not oversee several departments, including gas, public utilities, public works, marine and aviation and solid waste/general services.

The next steps to search for the next police chief will be announced at a later date.