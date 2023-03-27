Who will be Clearwater's interim mayor? City council to discuss next steps after Frank Hibbard's resignation

Clearwater city council will hold a special meeting to discuss a plan to move forward – including picking someone to take over as mayor – after Frank Hibbard made a jaw-dropping exit last week after announcing his resignation.

It occurred during a routine budget workshop, where city leaders discussed several potential and pricey capital projects and improvements. At the meeting, Hibbard said he couldn't continue on as mayor of Clearwater because of a fundamental disagreement over the city's spending.

The nail on the coffin, he said, was a proposal to build a new $90 million City Hall, a project that's already $60 million in deficit.

His resignation comes at a fraught time in Clearwater's government. The city has seen three city managers in two years. But Hibbard said his decision is about a difference in opinion in responsible spending, and not anything scandalous.

"The city is well-run," he told FOX 13 last week. "There's no corruption in the city. I think there's a fundamental disagreement about direction and being fiscally responsible. And what I finally came to the realization of is that maybe I'm not the right fit for this council."

During his speech at the budget meeting, he said he believed former city council member, Hoyt Hamilton, would be the right fit to take his spot. That decision, though, is entirely up to the city council.

Hamilton said it caught him by surprise, but he'd be up to the task.

Whoever is appointed will be expected to serve for about a year, until the next election. The city council meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.