Clearwater police officer out on bail after being arrested for sexual battery

article

The Clearwater Police Department officer who was arrested on Tuesday for sexually battering a woman over the weekend is out on bail, according to Pinellas County arrest records.

Nicolas Paloma, 29, posted bail, set at $55,000, Wednesday morning after being arrested the previous day.

ORIGINAL STORY: Clearwater police officer arrested for sexually battering tourist after stopping her for jaywalking

Clearwater Police Chief Eric Gandy announced on Tuesday Paloma had been arrested after investigators determined he sexually assaulted a tourist he had stopped for jaywalking near Clearwater Beach.

His bond was set at $50,000 for his sexual battery charge and $5,000 for a false imprisonment charge.

Video released to FOX 13 on Wednesday showed Paloma arriving to be booked.