Clearwater police officer fired after sexual battery arrest

The Clearwater Police Department announced an officer who was arrested on Tuesday for sexual battery has been fired.

Investigators determined that Nicolas Paloma, 29, engaged in sexual acts with a female tourist he had stopped for jaywalking after he had told her she could take care of the charges by "doing things for him."

He faces two felony charges of false imprisonment and sexual battery. Paloma posted bail totaling $55,000 Wednesday morning after being booked into the Pinellas County Jail, according to arrest records.

Clearwater Police Chief Eric Gandy briefed the media on the incident Tuesday, expressing his disdain for the betrayal of trust Paloma showed.

"What this officer did is reprehensible," Chief Gandy said. "He's someone who took an oath to enforce the law, not break the law in an egregious way while wearing a badge and a uniform."

Paloma had served on the force since 2018. The investigation remains active and ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information on similar cases to contact them at 727-562-4385.