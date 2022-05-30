Clearwater police: Man arrested after threatening to shoot pregnant girlfriend, dog

article

A Clearwater man was arrested after police were called to a domestic dispute late Sunday night.

Police say 48-year-old David Ploch was inside a Clearwater Beach home on Acacia Street when he armed himself. They said he threatened to shoot his pregnant girlfriend and her dog.

Police said he was taken into custody and was booked in Pinellas County Jail.

Ploch faces a charge of aggravated assault.

READ: DUI driver, passenger arrested after speeding through Clearwater at 100 mph, police say

Advertisement

No other information was immediately provided by police, including details on a possible motive or what led up to his arrest.