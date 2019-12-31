Clearwater police: Owner didn’t report dog’s death after leaving it inside vehicle

article

A Georgia man, who recently moved to Clearwater, was arrested for leaving his dog and cat inside his vehicle as he worked. His dog, named Biscuit, was later found dead, police said.

Clearwater police said 38-year-old Jeffrey Hazen told them he was living out of his car. He reported to work Monday afternoon at a hospital. They said Hazen drove straight from Georgia to Clearwater with his dog and cat, and went to work.

Police said they were told he left his car running with the air conditioner on when his shift begun at 2:30 p.m. He said he locked his doors, police added. According to the Clearwater Police Department, temperatures reached the upper 70s and there was high humidity.

Investigators said Hazen checked on his animals around 7:30 p.m., and discovered the vehicle was no longer running. His dog, a 2-year-old mixed breed named Biscuit, was found dead inside the vehicle.

Police said he didn’t report the dog’s death, and went back to work. They said a hospital security worker called police.

Police arrived and requested help from Pinellas County Animal Control. Workers said the cat was “severely dehydrated.”

Hazen was arrested for animal cruelty.

