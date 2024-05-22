Report finds 'urgent need' for prevention against child hot car deaths

A new report is detailing the frequency and urgency for the prevention of hot car deaths involving children.

The nonprofit group Kids and Car Safety (KACS) has published a comprehensive report detailing the incidence and circumstances of child hot car deaths in the United States from 1990 to 2023.

The report highlights ongoing risks and emphasizes the urgent need for preventive measures and policy initiatives. A key finding reveals that since 1990, nearly 1,100 children have died inside hot cars, including one fatality this year.

"The trend in deaths has been rising, with 2018 and 2019 marking the worst years on record, with 54 and 53 child fatalities, respectively," the group said in a news release.

According to the report, most hot car deaths happen under three circumstances: children are unknowingly left in vehicles (55%), gain access to the vehicle on their own (25%), or are knowingly left in the vehicle (15%). 88% of children who die in hot cars are age three and younger.

The report identifies Florida as the state with the second-highest number of child hot car deaths, with 118 incidents reported since 1990. In 2023 alone, seven children died, marking the highest number in a single year since 2017. Texas leads the nation in child hot car deaths, with 155 reported since 1990.

The study found that most hot car deaths occur at temperatures of 80 degrees Fahrenheit or above. However, KACS noted that hot car fatalities can occur in cooler conditions too, with more than 100 deaths recorded below 80 degrees, including six incidents where the outside temperature was in the 50s.﻿

May through September are the months at the highest risk for hot car tragedies. Cases in which children are unknowingly left in vehicles occur most frequently towards the end of the workweek. Meanwhile, incidents in which children gain access to vehicles on their own are more common over the weekend.

The report also examines the legal outcomes in hot car fatalities, which vary significantly from case to case even under similar circumstances. It finds that approximately 43% of hot car deaths result in no charges being filed, while 32% lead to a criminal conviction or plea deal.

The organization emphasized that criminalizing these tragedies is not preventative, and advocates instead for solutions centered on awareness, education, and technological interventions.

"Every nine days, a child in the United States dies from vehicular heatstroke," KACS president Janette Fennell said in the release. "These incidents are not due to neglect or irresponsibility; they are tragic accidents that devastate families. Our report reveals that the most common scenario involves a loving, caring parent or caregiver who simply forgets a child in the car. Understanding the who, what, when, and why these tragedies occur is crucial for prevention."

The data used in the report comes from the Kids and Car Safety organization, which has been maintaining a national database on hot car deaths and injuries to children for decades.

"This report is necessary due to the lack of specific coding in police reports, medical records, coroner reports, and other sources, which means that hot car deaths and injuries are not tracked through traditional vehicle-related data systems," the group said.