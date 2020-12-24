Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
from SAT 12:00 AM EST until SAT 9:00 AM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County
8
Rip Tide Statement
until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Gale Warning
from THU 5:00 PM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
High Surf Advisory
from FRI 1:00 AM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Small Craft Advisory
from THU 1:00 PM EST until THU 5:00 PM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Small Craft Advisory
from FRI 1:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Small Craft Advisory
from THU 5:00 PM EST until FRI 10:00 AM EST, Tampa Bay waters
Small Craft Advisory
from THU 5:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM

Clearwater police search for suspect who stole $1,000 worth of perfume

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Clearwater
FOX 13 News
article

Surveillance images of the Clearwater perfume theft suspect

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Police detectives in Clearwater are trying to identify the man who stole 20 bottles of perfume from a store.

Investigators released surveillance images of the suspect who stole $1,000 worth of perfume from the Ulta store located at 2683 Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard. They said he used a black plastic trash bag.

Police said an employee asked him if needed help and the suspect responded by saying, "I guess you’re going to watch me steal then."

He filled the bag with the 20 bottles of perfume and fled. Police said he left in a gray car.

MORE: COVID-19 takes the life of a beloved Pinellas County music teacher

The suspect is described as being 5’10 feet tall and has a medium build. He was seen wearing khaki pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, red shoes, and a red beanie hat.

Anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts is asked to call the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4242.