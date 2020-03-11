Clearwater police searching for 2 women who pepper-sprayed T.J. Maxx employees

article

Clearwater police are searching for two women who pepper-sprayed T.J. Maxx employees after they tried to steal items from the store.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, the women entered the Countryside Blvd. store, hid items in their purses and tried to leave without paying.

When store security confronted the women near the exit, one of the women sprayed the employees with pepper spray.

Police said the two women left the scene in a white Nissan Rogue with tag JUZD64. They said one of the suspects left her shoe behind while running to the getaway vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4242.