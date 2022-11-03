Clearwater police to provide update on search for second suspect in murder of bicyclist

It's been almost two weeks since the brutal murder of a Clearwater man in a beach neighborhood. One day after his death, an arrest was made, but police said they were still searching for a second suspect.

Thursday, police scheduled a press conference to provide an update on the case. No other information will be made available until then.

After midnight on Oct. 21, Clearwater police received a 911 call from a citizen saying they heard a struggle and spotted a "person down." When officers arrived, they found 49-year-old Jeffrey Chapman's body in front of a home with his bicycle in the 700 block of Mandalay Avenue. Deputy Chief Michael Walek said the home, nor its owner, is connected to the crime.

The next day, police announced the arrest of Jermaine Adrian Bennett. They said he confessed to attacking Chapman more than 10 times with a tire iron.

Walek said the 'heinous and violent' attack was random. He added that Bennett told detectives he did because the "ills of society had gotten to him."

"I want to make it clear that this was a totally random act," Walek stated. "The victim was not targeted. It was a chance encounter that turned deadly while the victim was simply trying to ride his bike home."

Walek says Bennett went to work at Insight Family Eye Care in Wesley Chapel shortly after the murder and showed no remorse for his actions.

Walek added that detectives are still searching for a second suspect who is described as a slender man who is between 6 feet and 6’2". He encourages the second suspect to turn himself in adding, "It’s only a matter of time until we get you."

He said that the pair went to Clearwater for unknown reasons and Walek happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"This is a very random act in that area of Clearwater Beach," Walek stated. "This type of activity does not occur."

While investigating the homicide, Clearwater detectives learned about a similar incident that occurred about an hour earlier in St. Petersburg. In that case, the victim was not killed, but investigators are working together to see if there is a connection between the two crimes. No other information was provided.

Anyone with information on the identity of the second suspect or the crime should call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.