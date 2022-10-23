‘We don’t understand it’: Friends of Clearwater murder victim trying to cope with his death

Friends of a man brutally beaten and killed with a tire iron want to know why the beloved father of two was randomly attacked while riding his bike.

Police say 49-year-old Jeffrey Chapman was riding his bicycle early Friday morning when he was violently attacked by Jermaine Adrian Bennett, who allegedly told police he did it because "the ills of society had gotten to him."

"I don’t think anybody’s really processed it yet. We’re still trying to process what happened. We’re still trying to understand it. I mean, why, why did this happen? The ‘ills of society’ I think is what the police chief mentioned. It wasn’t him. He wasn't the ills of society, far from it, he was the opposite. He tried to help people," stated Chapman’s long-time friend Lisa Owen.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Tampa man showed no remorse after violently killing Clearwater man on bike with tire iron, police say

Owen and Chapman worked in the finance industry and she said he didn’t attend his scheduled meeting on Friday, which was very out of character for him.

Jeffery Chapman and his long-time friend Lisa Owen.

She added that when nobody could get a hold of him, Chapman’s daughter called the police to do a welfare check, but when they arrived at his condo, he wasn’t home.

Later that day, Chapman was identified as a victim of murder in North Beach.

"We’re all in shock, it hasn’t even been 24 hours since we found out and I don’t think anybody’s really processed it," Owen shared.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Clearwater police searching for suspects after bicyclist attacked, killed in beach neighborhood

Owen says Chapman was very talented, dedicated and loved by his friends, family, clients and colleagues.

Jeffery Chapman's long-time friend Lisa Owen says he loved the beach and moved to the North Beach area of Clearwater because he felt it was safe.

"He took care of clients for the next generation, he loved life, he loved the beach, he loved nature, he loved animals," Owen said.

Those passions inspired Chapman to move from Maine to the North Beach neighborhood of Clearwater Beach.

"He always said it was so safe, it was the safest place he could find. He really enjoyed being carefree, being able to ride your bike at midnight or walk home from getting a bite to eat or something, and I don’t think he ever felt unsafe at all," Owen shared.

Jeffery Chapman was killed early Friday morning in a random attack while riding his bike, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

Chapman is survived by his 27-year-old daughter and his 25-year-old son.

Bennett, who police say showed no remorse for killing Chapman, is facing first-degree murder charges.

Police are still searching for a second suspect who has only been described as a slender man between 6’ and 6’2".