Clearwater solid waste driver among best in the world after placing in international competition

Joe Marshall has been driving trash trucks for the City of Clearwater for 12 years. He has been competing in driving competitions since 2017, honing his skills every day on the road.

"The obstacles actually assist us in our daily work," he said. "It actually helps us to fine tune our skills and redefine our skills so that we can maneuver safely throughout the city."

Marshall, an equipment manager with Clearwater Solid Waste, placed first in the Solid Waste Association of North America’s state competition to qualify for the International Driving Competition in Colorado in October. He placed third in the tractor trailer category at the international competition.

READ: Veteran delivers local fresh products to consumers through 'Farmbox Florida'

"It was exciting. It was bittersweet. I thought I should have done better, but third place is a good shot in international, so I feel privileged and honored to come back to our great state of Florida and the City of Clearwater and representing them," Marshall said.

The competition included a written safety test, and an obstacle course with maneuvers like parallel parking, navigating through cones and backing into an alley dock.

"My nemesis is actually the alley back. And in Colorado, we did what they call a blind side alley back, which you're trying to back into to barricades without actually seeing where you are actually going," he said.

This was Marshall’s second year in a row placing third, and his third year in a row at the international competition. Next year, he said, his sights are set on first place. Five other Clearwater Solid Waste team members also competed.