Clearwater to vote on smoking, vaping ban at beaches and parks

Clearwater city leaders are expected to vote on the second reading of an ordinance Thursday afternoon banning cigarettes and vaping at city beaches and parks.

The ordinance unanimously passed its first hurdle during a city council meeting on Friday.

"I think overall it’s good," said Clearwater resident Kelly Bowland. "It will help minimize litter and trash that tends to pile up very quickly and easily."

The move follows a new state law that gives local governments the authority to regulate smoking on the beaches and parks that they own.

Though it’s been getting a lot of support, the ban is not a done deal in Clearwater just yet and some people are still on the fence.

"I’m personally not a smoker, and I don’t like receiving other people’s smoke, but at the same time, I don’t want to tell people what to do and what not to do or where to do it. I think it’s their choice, right," stated Delfino Parra, a Clearwater resident.

Some people question how the smoking ban will be enforced.

The city says the ordinance is not aimed to punish violators but focuses on education. The goal is to protect public health and reduce cigarette butts.

"If you can be responsible and put away your cigarette butts where they belong and be considerate of those around you, that’s one thing, but it seems like as a whole, I just see far too many cigarette butts around and get far too many puffs, unwelcome," Bowland said.

The city of St. Petersburg passed a similar ban, which took effect in January.

Pinellas County is expected to consider a ban on its beaches and parks next month.

On Monday, Clearwater city council members will hold a workshop ahead of its vote on Thursday.