Palm Harbor man wins $1 million from scratch-off

article

The Florida Lottery announced that 50-year-old Gregory Alexopoulos claimed the $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game on Wednesday.

Alexopoulos chose to receive the one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. He purchased his winning ticket from a Circle K located at 1499 South Belcher Road in Clearwater.

READ: Pennsylvania man wins 2nd $50,000 lottery prize from same scratch-off game

The retailer will get a $2,000 bonus comission for selling the winning scratch-off.

The top prize for the $50, 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game is $25 million which is the largest amount for a Florida scratch-off game. The odds of winning are 1-in-4.5.