Clearwater to weigh $180M sports complex proposal for Landings Golf Course

The Brief Clearwater City Council is weighing two proposals for the city-owned, 77-acre Landings Golf Course. One would extend the golf course lease for 20 years; the other proposes a $180 million sports and entertainment complex. Neighbors have raised concerns about traffic, noise and potential environmental contamination.



Clearwater City Council is preparing to decide the next step for the future of the Landings Golf Course, where two proposals offer very different visions for the 77-acre property.

Developers offer competing golf plans

What we know:

The proposals are expected to be presented to City Council during a Monday work session in 5-minute presentations. Council members are expected to vote Wednesday on which developer to begin negotiations with.

One proposal from Clearwater Golf Associates would extend its current lease for another 20 years, with plans to make improvements to the course.

The other, from Porter Development, calls for a 99-year lease and a $180 million investment to transform the property into a sports and entertainment complex. Plans include multipurpose sports fields, covered pickleball courts, sand volleyball, a family entertainment center, and a resort-style water park.

Some local coaches support the proposed complex, saying it could benefit thousands of families.

Ken Jewell, president of the Clearwater Chargers Soccer Club, said, "We have major tournaments that run every year, lots of economic impact that's now going to Sarasota and Manatee County that, quite frankly, we would rather have here in the city of Clearwater."

The other side:

The grassroots group Keep Keene Green is urging the city to consider neighborhood concerns and protect natural resources before moving forward.

Some nearby residents are concerned about potential traffic and noise from the proposed sports complex.

Beth Davis of Keep Keene Green also points to a 2019 geotechnical engineering and environmental study that reported contamination in property debris. She said, "Testing results include arsenic and lead, dieldrin, chlordane, toxaphene."

She wants the city to take a closer look at those findings before proceeding with either proposal.

Council decision timeline set

What's next:

The City Council work session is scheduled for Monday at 1:30 p.m. The city says the public is invited but there will be no public comment during the work session.

Residents can speak during Wednesday’s City Council meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. Council members are expected to vote on which developer to begin negotiations with.