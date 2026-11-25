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The Brief Victor Tisdell, 64, was arrested after Hillsborough County deputies say surveillance video showed him strangling his neighbor's 2-year-old pit bull, Buddy Gilbert, in Progress Village. The incident happened Nov. 3 after two dogs began fighting over a toy in a fenced yard, according to HCSO. Tisdell faces one count of aggravated animal cruelty and has 20 prior felony convictions, the sheriff's office said.



A 64-year-old man was arrested after Hillsborough County deputies say he was seen on surveillance video strangling and killing his neighbor's dog in Progress Village earlier this month.

Hillsborough County animal cruelty arrest

The backstory:

Victor Tisdell was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of Buddy Gilbert, a 2-year-old pit bull, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

The incident happened on Nov. 3, when two dogs belonging to Tisdell's neighbor began fighting over a toy inside a fenced yard, according to HCSO.

Tisdell told detectives he walked over to intervene, but the dogs had already been separated.

Investigators said surveillance video captured Tisdell pulling a leash tightly around Buddy's neck, lifting the dog off the ground and pressing his head against a chain-link fence.

The sheriff's office said Buddy was unable to free himself, became unresponsive and died.

Sheriff condemns callous animal torture

What they're saying:

"The slow, painful death Buddy Gilbert endured was nothing short of torture," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "Our detectives did an excellent job building this case and arresting this callous, inhumane suspect."

Aggravated animal cruelty charge filed

What's next:

Tisdell faces one count of aggravated animal cruelty.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

He has 20 prior felony convictions, according to the sheriff's office.