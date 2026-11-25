The Brief After seven years of travel, Sophia Lee has visited all 195 countries around the world. She’s hoping to become the youngest person to accomplish the feat, pending verification by Guinness World Records. Lee began her trip at the age of 17 and finished at 21 and 171 days, potentially beating the previous record holder by 6 days



Four years. 195 countries. And a journey that took her to some of the most remote and challenging corners of the world.

Guinness World Record verification

What we know:

Sophia Lee has completed her goal of visiting every country in the world, putting her in contention for a Guinness World Record as the youngest person to accomplish the feat.

Her journey is now complete, but the record is not official just yet. Lee is awaiting verification from Guinness World Records.

Her final country was Sudan, and getting there came down to the wire. Lee says securing the necessary visa was a nerve-racking experience, as she raced to finish the journey just days ahead of the previous record holder.

Traveling solo and navigating the unexpected

Dig deeper:

The majority of Lee’s travels were done alone. She made connections in countries ahead of time, relied on travel and translation apps, and worked with marketing and branding companies to help finance the adventure.

For the past three years, she says she made sure not to spend more than 14 days in any one country. She made only occasional trips back to the United States and often traveled with little more than a carry-on bag.

In some countries, security was necessary because of kidnapping threats.

One of her scariest experiences came in Ethiopia, where she became seriously ill with a respiratory virus and required hospitalization.

Along the way, Lee tried to learn how to say hello, please and thank you in every country she visited. She also relied on a basic understanding of French and Spanish and apps like Google Translate to help navigate places where she couldn’t speak or read the language.

Sophia says India was her favorite country, while Thailand and Tanzania stood out for their food.

Sophie documented her travels on her Instagram account @sophialeetravel.

The family inspiration behind the adventure

The backstory:

Lee says her love of travel can be traced back to her grandparents, Ted and Topsy, who volunteered with the Peace Corps early in their marriage and spent much of their time in Kenya and other parts of Africa.

Her grandfather became one of her biggest supporters throughout the journey. He even joined her in Uganda, where Lee arranged for the two to see gorillas together, fulfilling a longtime dream of his.

Her grandmother has also been a constant source of encouragement. Now living with dementia, Topsy’s presence at Lee’s homecoming makes the reunion especially meaningful.

Official Guinness World Record status

What we don't know:

Guinness World Records has not yet verified Lee’s achievement. Until that process is complete, she cannot officially be declared the youngest person to have visited every country in the world.