Coast Guard offloads 2 suspected drug smugglers, $8.5 million in seized cocaine in Puerto Rico

article

Two suspected drug smugglers and $8.5 million in seized cocaine were transferred to federal agents at a Coast Guard base in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Thursday, following the interdiction of a drug smuggling go-fast vessel in the Caribbean Sea.

The bust took place on Jan. 24, 2021, after the aircrew of a maritime patrol aircraft detected a suspicious 25-foot go-fast vessel, approximately 200 nautical miles south of the Dominican Republic.

"This successful interdiction is a reflection of the seamless teamwork and the unwavering resolve between the Coast Guard, our federal law enforcement and Department of Defense partners to protect the nation’s southernmost maritime border against narcotrafficking threats," said Cmdr. James L. Jarnac, Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk commanding officer. "The strength of our joint collaboration and partnerships is key to a safer Caribbean Region and disrupting transnational criminal organization activities through the interdiction of drug smuggling vessel’s in the maritime domain."

Though Coast Guard Cutters Mohawk and Charles David Jr. delivered the suspects and drugs to the island, the interdiction was a multi-agency effort in support of U.S. Southern Command’s enhanced counter-narcotics operations in the Western Hemisphere, the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) and High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) programs, and the Caribbean Corridor Strike Force (CCSF).

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico is leading the prosecution for this case.

CONNECT WITH FOX 13:

Advertisement

Download our free news app

Sign up for our daily newsletter