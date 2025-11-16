Coast Guard rescued 8 stranded boaters about 35 miles west of Venice: USCG

The Brief The Coast Guard rescued eight stranded boaters about 35 miles west of Venice on Saturday, according to USCG. An Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew rescued the boaters at 9:32 p.m. Coast Guard Southeast District crews say that people should take a safety boating course before going out on the water.



Coast Guard crew members rescued eight boaters after their boat became disabled about 35 miles west of Venice, according to USCG.

A Venice Police Department officer reported the missing vessel to Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders at 1:44 p.m. on Saturday.

An Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew rescued the boaters at 9:32 p.m.

What they're saying:

USCG is reminding people to communicate with others when heading out on the water.

"Before going out on the water make sure you tell someone where you are going and when you will be back," said Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Beasley, a Station Cortez boarding officer. "We recommend being as specific as possible so rescue crews have a reliable place to start searching in case of emergency. Boaters should always have Coast Guard approved life jackets, VHF radio, signaling devices and an emergency position locator beacon or personal locator beacon."

Coast Guard Southeast District crews also say that people should take a safety boating course before going out on the water.

