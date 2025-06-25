Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters after boat crashes into dayboard
CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. - The U.S. Coast Guard is praising a boat crew that rushed to the aid of two boaters on Crystal River after their vessel hit a dayboard.
What we know:
According to Coast Guard officials, a witness called shortly after noon on Tuesday to report two people onboard a boat that was taking on water.
A crew took the boaters to dry land, where they received medical attention, according to the Coast Guard.
Courtesy: United States Coast Guard.
What they're saying:
"We encourage all boaters to maintain a safe distance between their vessels at all times," said Petty Officer 2nd Class Kassidy Wayland, an operations specialist assigned to Sector St. Petersburg. "In the event of a narrowing navigable channel or large concentration of vessels, please reduce your speed and remain vigilant."
What we don't know:
No further details on the boat crash or the boaters were released.
The Source: This story was written with information from the United States Coast Guard.
