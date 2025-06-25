Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters after boat crashes into dayboard

The Brief A U.S. Coast Guard crew rushed to help two boaters after their vessel hit a dayboard on Crystal River. Officials say a witness called for help after noticing the boat taking on water.



The U.S. Coast Guard is praising a boat crew that rushed to the aid of two boaters on Crystal River after their vessel hit a dayboard.

What we know:

According to Coast Guard officials, a witness called shortly after noon on Tuesday to report two people onboard a boat that was taking on water.

A crew took the boaters to dry land, where they received medical attention, according to the Coast Guard.

Courtesy: United States Coast Guard.

What they're saying:

"We encourage all boaters to maintain a safe distance between their vessels at all times," said Petty Officer 2nd Class Kassidy Wayland, an operations specialist assigned to Sector St. Petersburg. "In the event of a narrowing navigable channel or large concentration of vessels, please reduce your speed and remain vigilant."

What we don't know:

No further details on the boat crash or the boaters were released.

The Source: This story was written with information from the United States Coast Guard.

