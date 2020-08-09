Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters off Anna Maria Island

article

The Coast Guard assisted two boaters Sunday after their 35-foot boat started taking on water 2 miles west of Bean Point, which is on Anna Maria Island.

According to the Coast Guard, its St. Petersburg watchstanders got a notification from the ‘Last Lap’ stating they were taking on water near Bean Point.

A 45-foot Coast Guard response boat and a Manatee County Sheriff Office marine unit headed out to the 'Last Lap' and rescued the two boaters from the sinking vessel.

The Coast Guard boat crew safely took the two passengers to Station Cortez where family members awaited.

The vessel owner arranged with commercial salvage services for salvage operations, according to the Coast Guard.