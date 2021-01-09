Coast Guard rescues 3 from flooding boat off Anna Maria Island
ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. - Three people were rescued from a commercial fishing vessel Friday night two miles west of Anna Maria Island, according to the Coast Guard.
It happened shortly before 8 p.m.
The Coast Guard says the 70-foot boat was taking on water when three mariners on board were rescued and taken to a dock in Cortez.
No one was injured.
The Coast Guard says it is monitoring the boat for possible pollution.
