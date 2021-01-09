Coast Guard rescues 3 from flooding boat off Anna Maria Island

article

Three people were rescued from a commercial fishing vessel Friday night two miles west of Anna Maria Island, according to the Coast Guard.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m.

The Coast Guard says the 70-foot boat was taking on water when three mariners on board were rescued and taken to a dock in Cortez.

No one was injured.

RELATED Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters off Anna Maria Island

The Coast Guard says it is monitoring the boat for possible pollution.

Advertisement

CONNECT WITH FOX 13:

Download our free news app

Sign up for our daily newsletter