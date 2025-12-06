Winter Haven woman dead after being hit by 2 vehicles while crossing I-4: FHP

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

A woman was killed after being hit by two vehicles while crossing I-4 in Polk County early Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Following the initial collision, the woman was struck by another unknown vehicle. The vehicle didn't stop at the scene after the crash. The woman, of Winter Haven, passed away from her injuries at the scene.



A 35-year-old woman was killed after being hit by two vehicles while crossing Interstate 4 in Polk County early Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

FHP says a pedestrian was crossing I-4 when she walked in front of oncoming traffic at around 12:40 a.m.

A Toyota Corolla, driven by a 27-year-old Oregon man, was traveling eastbound on I-4 near mile marker 43, when he hit a woman crossing the highway.

Following the collision, the woman was struck by another unknown vehicle. The vehicle didn’t stop at the scene after the crash.

The woman, of Winter Haven, passed away from her injuries at the scene.

What we don't know:

FHP has not said if they are looking for the driver who didn't stop after the crash.