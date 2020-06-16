Coast Guard rescues loggerhead sea turtle tangled in line

article

The US Coast Guard came to the rescue of a loggerhead sea turtle who had gotten tangled in a line off the coast of New Jersey.

The crew from the Coast Guard Station Cape May responded to a call about a distressed turtle in the waters near the Miah Maull Lighthouse.

A technician from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center was assisted by the crew as they worked to free the turtle.

Video shows them catching the line and pulling the struggling turtle slightly out of the water to cut the part that had gotten tangled.

Once free, the turtle easily swam away as the crew cheered.

According to the Coast Guard, the loggerhead turtle weighed about 200 pounds.