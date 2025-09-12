Coast Guard suspends search for missing fisherman last seen off Anclote

The Brief The Coast Guard suspended its search for the missing fisherman who was last seen Wednesday morning about 46 miles west of Anclote Key. The search for Brandon Taylor, 42, began after he and his friend were thrown from their boat. While the search is suspended, the Coast Guard said this is pending the development of any new information.



The search for Brandon Taylor, 42, began after he and his friend were thrown from their boat. A fishing charter boat found Taylor's friend, but didn't find Taylor.

The backstory:

Pete Hans had been treading water for nearly eight hours when the Double Eagle fishing charter boat found and rescued him Wednesday afternoon. Hans and Taylor left Anclote River Park around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday on their way to the Middle Grounds to fish. It’s about 95 miles from the boat ramp, and they made it about 45 miles.

Photo of Brandon Taylor. Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard.

Thursday, the Coast Guard and family and friends of the father of two teen boys were out searching for him by air and by water. Many traveled from Melbourne, which is where Taylor is from.

What's next:

While the search is suspended, the Coast Guard said this is pending the development of any new information.

Anyone with information on Brandon Taylor is urged to call 866-881-1392. You can also call the Pasco Sheriff's non-Emergency line at 727-847-8102 and choose option seven.