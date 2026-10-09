Coastal flooding closes Manasota Key Road in Sarasota County

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The Brief Manasota Key Road is closed between Blind Pass and the county line due to coastal flooding. Access is strictly limited to local traffic, and officials urge motorists to avoid the area. Sarasota County Emergency Management is actively monitoring conditions.



Coastal flooding and storm surge associated with Hurricane Isaias forced emergency officials to close Manasota Key Road Friday, limiting local travel while monitoring dangerous weather conditions, according to Sarasota County Emergency Management.

Coastal Roadway Closure

What we know:

Officials closed Manasota Key Road between the Blind Pass area and the county line. High water levels and storm surge triggered by Hurricane Isaias created hazards along the stretch, prompting officials to restrict access solely to local traffic until further notice, officials say.

Unsafe Driving Conditions

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet provided a specific timetable for when full access will resume on Manasota Key Road. In addition, emergency officials have not confirmed the exact depth of water covering the pavement.

Ongoing Weather Impacts

Why you should care:

Officials say localized flooding alongside dangerous beach and boating conditions remain possible throughout the storm's duration.

Emergency Advisory Response

What you can do:

Sarasota County Emergency Management says they are continuing to monitor conditions and encourage residents to use caution around flooded roads.