Cold case cracked: Man suspected in 1984 Hillsborough County murder extradited from California

After eluding law enforcement for nearly 40 years, a murder suspect is behind bars in Hillsborough County after being arrested in California earlier this month.

Donald Santini, 65, arrived at the Orient Road Jail shortly after 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Santini was wanted for the 1984 murder of Cynthia Wood, a then 25-year-old going through a divorce with her husband.

Deputies say Santini was the last person seen with Wood before detectives discovered her body, strangled and left in a canal. He was identified as a suspect shortly after the murder and fled Hillsborough County immediately.

Since 1984, Santini evaded law enforcement but was finally located in early June in San Diego where he was arrested.

"The arrest of Donald Santini brings closure to a long-standing cold case and provides justice for the victim and her family after nearly four decades of waiting," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Let's not forget the tireless work that has gone into this case over the years, the resources, and expertise to pursue justice for Cynthia Wood."

Donald Santini being booked into jail courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Santini has appeared several times on the television show "America's Most Wanted" in 1990, 2005, and 2013.

Over the years, multiple investigative requests were sent to Districts in Texas, California, and even as far as Thailand, but Santini was never located.

According to HCSO, Santini has also served time in prison for raping a woman while stationed in Germany. He was also wanted in Texas for aggravated robbery.

Santini has been charged with first-degree murder.

