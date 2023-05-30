Cold cases update: St. Pete police to announce 'major developments in infamous ‘trunk lady’ murder of 1969

article

On Tuesday, the St. Petersburg Police Department says it will announce major developments in two of the city’s cold cases, including the ‘trunk lady’ murder from more than 50 years ago.

On Halloween day 1969, police say a parks and recreation supervisor was looking for oak tree seedlings in the woods behind the Oyster Bar in St. Petersburg when he came across a new steamer trunk in the brush around 1:45 p.m.

The man called St. Petersburg police for assistance because the trunk was locked.

According to SPPD, investigators discovered the remains of a white woman inside the trunk. They say she was an apparent homicide victim.

Clothing worn by 'the trunk lady'. Courtesy St. Petersburg Police Department.

The medical examiner’s report stated she died from "manual strangulation by ligature."

SPPD says the woman found that day was wearing only a pale green slip-on pajama top. No other clothing or shoes were located. No jewelry was found on the victim however; the left ring finger did show slight signs of a ring impression.

The woman, who has yet to be identified, was estimated to be between 25–35 years old and had given birth at some point in her lifetime.

According to SPPD, she was approximately 5’9" inches tall and weighed 130 pounds.

The locked trunk was found behind the Oyster Bar in St. Petersburg. Courtesy St. Petersburg Police Department.

Investigators say she had dark brown hair and brown eyes. She had no visible scars and no indication of any old fractures.

Detectives added that she had a partial upper dental plate with four front teeth and two side teeth and her blood type was A+.

Assistant Chief Michael Kovacsev will give an update on this case as well as another cold case at 10:30 a.m.

No details about the second cold case have been provided.