Cold weather shelters open as Bay Area prepares for blast of artic air

As the Bay Area gets ready for a polar plunge, several counties are opening cold weather shelters for those who are homeless or live in homes without adequate heat. FOX 13 meteorologists say temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s on Saturday, but the forecast wind chills will be in the 30s for most of the day.

Emergency Management officials remind residents that pets should not be left outside during the cold weather. Citizens who need to be outside overnight or during the early morning hours are encouraged to dress in several warm layers and limit skin exposure to the wind.

Officials also recommend residents use caution when heating their home, as the risk of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning increases during very cold weather due to the improper use of heating devices.

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County is opening its cold weather shelters on Friday night, Jan. 28 and will keep them open through Sunday night, Jan. 30. However, county officials warn that the shelters will be open at limited capacity and motel vouchers will be limited due to the busy event weekend.

The shelters will comply with social distancing recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and each person who stays at the shelter will be screened upon entry. Residents and volunteers will be required to wear a face-covering while inside the shelter, and one will be provided if they do not have one. Meals will be served in single-serve containers.

Hillsborough County is partnering with The Portico and Amazing Love Ministries to provide limited-capacity cold weather shelters for adults.



The Portico

1001 N. Florida Ave., Tampa, FL 33602

Opens at 6 p.m. on Jan. 28 for adults

Amazing Love Ministries

3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa, FL 33605

Opens at 6 p.m. on Jan. 28 for adults

Metropolitan Ministries and Tampa Crossroads are supplying a limited number of single-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis. Pre-registration is required by calling the numbers below. Phone lines turn on at 9 a.m., and the deadline to call is 5 p.m.

Individuals and families can call (813) 209-1176.

Individuals and couples without children can call (813) 702-0850.

Pinellas County

Pinellas County's cold night shelters will be open Friday, Jan. 28 and Saturday, Jan. 29. Families with children will be referred to family shelters on cold nights (if space is available). Families should call 2-1-1, Tampa Bay Cares, for information on family shelters.

Northwest Presbyterian Church

6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg

Hours: 6 p.m.-6 a.m.



Salvation Army

1400 4th St. S., St. Petersburg

Hours: 7 p.m.-5:30 a.m.

The Turning Point

1810 5th Ave. N., St. Petersburg

Hours: 6 p.m.-6 a.m.

Pasco County

Pasco County is coordinating with the Coalition for the Homeless of Pasco County to provide cold weather shelters on both sides of the county Saturday, January 29 and Sunday, January 30, for anyone needing a warm place to spend the night.

Those wanted to make sheltering arrangements for either night, must call the Coalition for the Homeless of Pasco County at (727) 842-8605, Extension 6, by 4 p.m. on Jan. 28 or from 12-4 p.m. on Jan. 29.

Sarasota County

Sarasota County Emergency Management officials have coordinated with municipal and community partners and the Salvation Army to provide cold-weather shelter for those in need due to the predicted drop in temperatures this weekend.

The Salvation Army – Center of Hope

1400 10th St., Sarasota

Intake begins at 7 p.m. on Jan. 29. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. and breakfast will be served at 5:30 a.m.

100 Church

14525 Tamiami Trail, North Port

Opens at 5 p.m. on Jan. 29 and Jan. 30 and closes the following morning.

