Cold weather shelters open in Tampa Bay area for Monday night
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - With temperatures anticipated to dip near the 40's Monday night, several cold weather shelters are opening up in the Tampa Bay area.
Hillsborough County announced they will activate their cold weather shelters for the homeless and those who live in homes without adequate heat and can't find other accommodations.
READ: Tampa mail carrier dead after USPS truck overturns in hit-and-run; suspect at large
According to county officials, all shelters will take in guests from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., unless they reach capacity before that time. Below are the shelters opening in Hillsborough:
- Amazing Love Ministries3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa, FL 33602
- 3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa, FL 33602
- Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa, FL 33606
- 107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa, FL 33606
- Greater New Hope Church Anointed Ministries (Prayer Retreat Center)2104 Mud Lake Rd., Plant City, FL 33566
- 2104 Mud Lake Rd., Plant City, FL 33566
- Hyde Park United Methodist Church (Preferred Media Location)\500 W. Platt St., Tampa, FL 33606
- 500 W. Platt St., Tampa, FL 33606
- Legacy Church3416 N. 15th St., Tampa, FL 33605
- 3416 N. 15th St., Tampa, FL 33605
- New Life Church (hosted by Unbroken Dreams, Inc., -- Pet Friendly)8216 N. 13th St., Tampa, FL 33604
- 8216 N. 13th St., Tampa, FL 33604
- Tampa Bay Mission of Hope212 S. St. Cloud Ave. Building A, Valrico, FL 33594
- 212 S. St. Cloud Ave. Building A, Valrico, FL 33594
Cold weather shelters will also be activated in Pinellas County, the Homeless Leadership Alliance announced. Shelter guests are accepted until the shelter is full.
Tarpon Springs
- Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast 111 W Lime Street, Tarpon Springs, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- 111 W Lime Street, Tarpon Springs, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Clearwater
- First United Methodist Church of Clearwater 411 Turner Street, Clearwater, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- 411 Turner Street, Clearwater, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Pinellas Park
- Boys & Girls Club7790 61st Street North, Pinellas Park, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- 7790 61st Street North, Pinellas Park, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
St. Petersburg
- Northwest Presbyterian Church6330 54th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- 6330 54th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- WestCare Turning Point1810 5th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- 1810 5th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Unitarian Universalist Church of St. Petersburg100 Mirror Lake Drive North, St. Petersburg, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- 100 Mirror Lake Drive North, St. Petersburg, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Salvation Army1400 4th Street South, St. Petersburg, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.
- 1400 4th Street South, St. Petersburg, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.
- Allendale United Methodist Church3803 Haines Road North, St. Petersburg from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- 3803 Haines Road North, St. Petersburg from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.