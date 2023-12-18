Cold weather shelters open in Tampa Bay area for Monday night

article

With temperatures anticipated to dip near the 40's Monday night, several cold weather shelters are opening up in the Tampa Bay area.

Hillsborough County announced they will activate their cold weather shelters for the homeless and those who live in homes without adequate heat and can't find other accommodations.

READ: Tampa mail carrier dead after USPS truck overturns in hit-and-run; suspect at large

According to county officials, all shelters will take in guests from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., unless they reach capacity before that time. Below are the shelters opening in Hillsborough:

Amazing Love Ministries 3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa, FL 33602

3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa, FL 33602

Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park 107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa, FL 33606

107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa, FL 33606

Greater New Hope Church Anointed Ministries (Prayer Retreat Center) 2104 Mud Lake Rd., Plant City, FL 33566

2104 Mud Lake Rd., Plant City, FL 33566

Hyde Park United Methodist Church (Preferred Media Location)\ 500 W. Platt St., Tampa, FL 33606

500 W. Platt St., Tampa, FL 33606

Legacy Church 3416 N. 15th St., Tampa, FL 33605

3416 N. 15th St., Tampa, FL 33605

New Life Church (hosted by Unbroken Dreams, Inc., -- Pet Friendly) 8216 N. 13th St., Tampa, FL 33604

8216 N. 13th St., Tampa, FL 33604

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope 212 S. St. Cloud Ave. Building A, Valrico, FL 33594

212 S. St. Cloud Ave. Building A, Valrico, FL 33594

Cold weather shelters will also be activated in Pinellas County, the Homeless Leadership Alliance announced. Shelter guests are accepted until the shelter is full.

Tarpon Springs

Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast 111 W Lime Street, Tarpon Springs, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

111 W Lime Street, Tarpon Springs, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Clearwater

First United Methodist Church of Clearwater 411 Turner Street, Clearwater, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

411 Turner Street, Clearwater, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Pinellas Park

Boys & Girls Club7790 61st Street North, Pinellas Park, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

7790 61st Street North, Pinellas Park, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

St. Petersburg