Family of 1994 Tampa homicide victim renews push to solve case with billboard campaign

The Brief A family is renewing its push to solve a 32-year cold case in Tampa. Brian Schuch was found stabbed to death in July 1994. This week, his wife put up two billboards in Tampa to help bring attention to his unsolved homicide.



A family is renewing its push to solve a 1994 homicide in Tampa.

Brian Schuch Sr. was found dead on July 21, 1994, and his family put up two billboards in Tampa to bring attention to his unsolved homicide this week.

READ: Human remains found during search for missing Florida mom who vanished 22 years ago: FCSO

The backstory:

Brian was found stabbed to death off of Nebraska Avenue near North Taliaferro Avenue and East Caracas Street. At the time, the Tampa Police Department believed he was the victim of a robbery.

Brian's family said his wallet, keys and black Mazda extended cab pickup truck were missing, but his truck was later found near I-4 and 50th Street.

Brian's widow, Lauren Schuch, said he had been staying at his mother's house the night before he was found dead.

MORE: Indiana reckless homicide suspect captured in Sarasota County after deadly crash

"He was actually supposed to have been back the next morning to pick me up," she said. "He was going back home to her house, and he was picking me up the next morning to go pay the electric bill downtown. And he never showed up."

She said Brian had gone to a nearby bar to play pool, and they believe he befriended someone while he was there.

"From that point, they left there and they went to that individual's house, because they were going to another bar called MacDinton's, which is over in Hyde Park, and at that time, it was required to have a collared shirt and so supposedly, this other individual lived nearby and loaned him a shirt," Lauren said.

After 32 years, though, Brian's homicide remains unsolved.

CRIME: Pinellas Park woman faces several felony charges after 110+ mph chase through Pasco County: FHP

What they're saying:

Brian's wife said he left behind four young children.

"He was an amazing guy," she said. "Very fun, very hands-on. He was always there. You know, I couldn't have asked for a better father for my children."

His youngest daughter was a year old at the time of his death.

"Brian was probably the hardest working, most devoted husband I've ever known," Brian's mother, Barbara Schuch said. "He also was known in the family, they teased him all the time. His name was 'Mr. Mom,' because he had the kids. You never saw Brian without the kids."

Barbara said Brian was known for his friendly nature and generosity, which they believe may have led to him getting killed.

MORE: Lakeland man accused of stealing lawn equipment and power tools across Polk County

"He'd pick you up off the street if you needed something," Barbara said. "If you needed some change, he'd give you his change. Whatever. He was just that kind of person."

For Brian's family, their grief has been met with frustration over the years, as they wait for answers.

"Very painful," Lauren said. "Very, very painful, because you want those answers. You know, and maybe there are answers that we'll never have, but we're not going to accept that. You know, somebody knows what happened."

Billboard campaign aimed at solving cold case

This week, Lauren put up two billboards along busy streets in Tampa to bring more visibility to Brian's case.

"Brian Keith Schuch, Sr., he is not a number, he doesn't deserve to be thrown in a box and get lost," she said.

The billboards are on Nebraska Avenue near Powhatan Avenue and East Hillsborough Avenue, and on 50th Street, near Adam Drive. These are the areas where Brian's body and truck were found.

READ: Florida woman accused of murdering 6-year-old daughter

"He deserves those answers, he deserves justice," Lauren said.

As technology has evolved since 1994, his family hopes the DNA evidence in his case continues to be revisited.

"How can this brutal of a crime occur?" Lauren said. "And you don't have further DNA. No, no, I won't accept it."

What you can do:

Tampa police said Brian's case is still active, and that detectives remain in contact with his family. If you have any piece of information related to Brian's case, you're asked to contact the Tampa Police Department.