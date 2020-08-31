Colorful street mural unveiled in Seminole Heights to make crosswalks more visible to drivers

As Broward Elementary students headed to campus on their first day of school, many were greeted with a brightly-painted path as their crosswalk.

On Monday morning, school campuses reopened for in-person learning, and Tampa mayor Jane Castor used the opportunity to unveil the city's fifth crosswalk to get a makeover.

It's all part of an initiatve to create colorful crosswalks that are more visible to drivers. The latest one is in Seminole Heights at the corner of Osborne and Ola avenues in Seminole Heights.

The street mural features the book binders of classic titles.

"We are trying to bring pedestrian-vehicle and bicycle fatalities down to zero in the city," Castor explained during an interview on Good Day. "What we came up with was a great way to get the drivers' attention by painting crosswalks very colorfully, and also for the kids. Just to give them an exciting path, especially on their first day of school."

The first colorful crosswalk was unveiled in November at Rampello Magnet School.