Community chorus lifts voices through music in St. Petersburg

St. Pete residents are using music to bring their community together.

Voices come together at the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American History Museum St. Pete. Singers with the ONce City Chorus are changing their neighborhood through the power of song.

The group is a community chorus that sings songs about social justice, civil rights, diversity, and equality.

"An idea to bring the city together but also bring people of many different backgrounds together," said One City Chorus Founder Jon Arterton.

The group has been around four years and has more than 100 singers.

"It's magic," says Chorus Member Leslie Greene. "You're raising energy, you're multiplying that energy, and then you're projecting that energy out to people."

The music is having a positive effect on the members.

"There's a lot of love in the room," said Arterton. "There's something about singing together in a group that bonds people together."

Their bond uses the power of music to help change their community.