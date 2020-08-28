Company will pay you $1,000 to watch these six female-led superhero movies
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hey superhero fans: this may be the dream job for you!
All Home Connections, which is an online authorized sales agent of AT&T, wants to pay one lucky person $1,000 to watch 6 female-led superhero movies in 6 days.
“There are plenty of female superheroes in the DC/Marvel universes, but not many get a movie of their own,” the company pointed out, saying the contest is to show these powerful ladies some love.
The winner will have to watch the following 6 movies and create a video review of each one:
- “Wonder Woman”
- "Captain Marvel"
- "Dark Phoenix"
- “Catwoman”
- "Elektra"
- "Birds of Prey"
In addition to the $1,000, you’ll also score streaming access for each movie, a gift card, popcorn and snacks, a superhero-themed blanket, and move female superhero swag.
The deadline to enter is September 8. You can apply HERE.