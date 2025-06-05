Concrete thrown from Florida overpass, multiple vehicles hit: OCSO

The Brief The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says someone threw concrete and eggs off an overpass along I-10 early Wednesday. At least three commercial vehicles were hit, according to deputies, with one passenger suffering minor injuries. As of Thursday morning, OCSO has not identified a suspect.



At least three commercial vehicles suffered damage after deputies in the Florida Panhandle say someone threw pieces of concrete off an overpass.

What we know:

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, chunks of concrete were tossed off a bridge along I-10 near Holt shortly after midnight Wednesday. Investigators say eggs were also thrown.

Courtesy: Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say a passenger in one of the vehicles suffered minor injuries, but no one else was hurt.

What we don't know:

OCSO has not identified a suspect as of Thursday morning.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written with information from the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: