Concrete thrown from Florida overpass, multiple vehicles hit: OCSO
HOLT, Fla. - At least three commercial vehicles suffered damage after deputies in the Florida Panhandle say someone threw pieces of concrete off an overpass.
What we know:
According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, chunks of concrete were tossed off a bridge along I-10 near Holt shortly after midnight Wednesday. Investigators say eggs were also thrown.
Deputies say a passenger in one of the vehicles suffered minor injuries, but no one else was hurt.
What we don't know:
OCSO has not identified a suspect as of Thursday morning.
