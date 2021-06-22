Congressional candidate Anna Luna heads to Pinellas court over alleged murder plot

article

An injunction hearing against a Florida state congressional candidate is scheduled to take place Tuesday morning. A fellow Republican and political opponent who says she is in fear for her life filed a restraining order.

Anna Paulina Luna, a candidate for Florida’s 13th Congressional District, filed two injunctions against William Braddock. She‘s accused Braddock of stalking and making threats against her life.

Her case against Braddock involves a secretly recorded call in which she claims Braddock threatened to contact his "Russian-Ukrainian hit squad" to make her "disappear."

In another petition, Luna wrote she received screenshots of text messages from Braddock involving a plan and timeline to murder her. She also accused Braddock of colluding with two other political opponents, Amanda Makki and Matt Tito.

Both Makki and Tito have denied any involvement or knowledge of the situation.

"It has absolutely nothing to do with me whatsoever. I don’t know what she has with William Braddock. What I do know is that I have nothing to do with what she is accusing me of," said Makki.

Tito said he believes Luna is engaging in a smear campaign against her Republican primary rivals.

"It’s mindboggling, obviously it’s patently false," said Tito. "Beyond that, what people in Pinellas County are telling me is that they’ve never seen anything like this in politics before."

Luna was a Republican nominee for Congress last year and lost to Democratic incumbent Charlie Crist. Crist recently announced his run for governor, and now Luna intends to run for the congressional seat again.

The restraining order hearings are set to begin at 10 a.m.

