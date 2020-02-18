Construction of Grand Prix of St. Petersburg track underway

article

The countdown to the Firestone Grand Prix is officially underway in St. Petersburg.

Several city officials and Indy drivers will help with the construction of the racetrack, which is underway now, near Albert Whitted Airport.

This will be the 16th year for the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. This year, it runs from March 13 to the 15.

Tickets are now on sale, starting at $25 for the preliminary days and $60 for the finals on Sunday.