'Construction-related' accident at new Clearwater Publix hospitalizes 2 people, officials say
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A construction-related accident at a new Publix in Clearwater hospitalized two people after officials say a scissor lift collapsed.
What we know:
Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to the shopping center at 1295 S. Missouri Ave. around 5 p.m. on Monday.
The two people were transported to local hospitals as trauma alerts.
One man is at Morton Plant Hospital and the other went to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital.
What we don't know:
No information has been released on how the accident happened.
The names of the victims have also not been provided.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by Clearwater officials.
