The Brief A man opened fire on a Clearwater police substation before surrendering early on Monday morning, according to the Clearwater Police Department. Police say 25-year-old Gamaliel Reyes drove to the Clearwater Beach substation and fired shots at the building and a police vehicle. No injuries were reported and after the shooting, investigators say that Reyes called 911 and admitted to the shooting.



A man is in custody after firing several shots at a police substation in Clearwater early on Monday morning, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

Police say 25-year-old Gamaliel Reyes drove to the Clearwater Beach substation and fired shots at the building and a police vehicle.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Man opens fire on Clearwater police substation before surrendering: CPD

No injuries were reported and after the shooting, investigators say that Reyes called 911 and admitted to the shooting.

Once the suspect was taken into custody, he did not reveal any more information to detectives.

Clearwater Police Chief Eric Gandy said that this incident could’ve ended very differently.

What they're saying:

"We have had it happen before. This one was different. It was definitely targeted and purposeful and accurate," said Gandy. "Had that officer been sitting in that car, we are having a different conversation today."

Police have recovered the handgun used in the incident.

READ: Second murder suspect captured in October 2024 St. Pete murder

What's next:

An investigation is ongoing and police say they are currently talking to the suspect’s family members to figure out a motive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Clearwater Police Department.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: