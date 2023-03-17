Construction worker dies after driver crashes into him at Gateway project in Clearwater, troopers say

article

A 55-year-old construction worker was hit and killed as he was flagging traffic for the Gateway Expressway project in Clearwater, troopers said.

The deadly crash occurred on 118th Avenue North near the 43rd Street North intersection after 10 p.m. Thursday. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 77-year-old man was heading west in a 2017 Dodge Journey when he collided with the worker.

The worker, a 55-year-old man from Clearwater, was taken to a nearby hospital where he passed away.

The driver had minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.