Contest being held to determine who gets to implode the Macintosh Power Plant with one push

In a few weeks, Lakeland Electric is going to implode the remaining part of the McIntosh Power Plant, but who gets to push the button?

Lakeland Electric and Total Wrecking and Environmental are holding a contest. The highest bidder will push the button to start the implosion, and they will also be able to bring five of their closest friends to join in the fun.

Money raised will go to three veteran charities, including Honor Flight which take veterans to Washington DC to tour the monuments erected to thank them for their service.

Lakeland Electric imploded part of the plant last month, and it is going to finish the job in a few weeks by imploding Unit 3.

The implosion is scheduled for March 4. On Wednesday, the highest bid was sitting at $3,075, but organizers hope it goes even higher.

Recently, someone in Jacksonville made a winning bid of $12,000 to implode a building.

If that is more than your pocketbook can bear, there’s another way to get a close up look at the implosion and help Honor Flight.

You can watch the event on a livestream by making a donation of any size.

