Convicted felon armed with rifle arrested after speeding away from police, crashing into Jeep: WHPD

A convicted felon is back behind bars after Winter Haven police say he sped away from a traffic stop with a loaded rifle and drugs in his car.

The backstory:

The Winter Haven Police Department says an officer saw a Chrysler 200 run a red light around 4:40 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Lake Howard Dr. NW and Ave. G NW.

As the officer tried to pull the driver over, police say Jarrod Cole, 35, sped into oncoming traffic and nearly caused multiple crashes as he tried to get away.

Mugshot of Jarrod Cole. Courtesy: Polk County Jail.

Investigators say the officer followed the suspect "at a safe distance," then pulled up behind Cole as they approached Spirit Lake Rd, at Hwy. 540.

Cole took off again, according to police, driving between two lanes and crashing into a Jeep. Police say officers arrested Cole after he tried to run from the scene.

Investigators say they found a rifle loaded with 60 rounds in the floorboard with the barrel facing up, along with "numerous drugs" inside a backpack and in the center console.

Dig deeper:

Records from the Florida Department of Corrections show that Cole previously served time in prison for drug possession and selling cocaine. He was released in 2021.

What's next:

Cole faces the following charges:

Armed trafficking of methamphetamine

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of amphetamine

Possession of heroin

Fleeing to elude LEO with lights/sirens activated

Leaving the scene of a crash with injuries

Reckless driving

Driving with license suspended or revoked

Warrant from other jurisdiction (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

The Source: This story was written with information from the Winter Haven Police Department and the Florida Department of Corrections.

