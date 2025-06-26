Polk County deputy accused of stealing cash during traffic stop resigns after arrest

The Brief The Polk County Sheriff's Office says Deputy Justin Register stole cash out of a driver's wallet during a recent traffic stop. He resigned after his arrest on a petit theft charge. Sheriff Grady Judd says the sheriff's office is auditing all his previous traffic stops and arrests.



A Polk County deputy is off the force after investigators say he took cash out of a driver's wallet during a traffic stop, leading to his arrest.

The backstory:

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Justin Register, 28, pulled over a vehicle near Fort Meade.

Two other deputies who had arrived as backup later said they saw Register put the driver's wallet and phone in the trunk of his patrol car, then return to the trunk and take $82 out of the wallet before handing it to the driver's daughter.

Mugshot of Justin Register. Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

PCSO says the driver noticed money was missing, at which point Register returned to the patrol car, pulled folded cash out of a bag and said, "Oh, here it is."

Sheriff Grady Judd says an investigation began after the other deputies spoke to their lieutenant about the incident.

Register was arrested for petit theft and resigned Wednesday afternoon, with the sheriff's office saying he would have been fired if he hadn't resigned.

Dig deeper:

Register had been with the sheriff's office since May 2018, according to the agency.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Judd released a statement Thursday, saying: "I am disgusted by Justin Register’s dishonest behavior. We are going to hold him accountable for his disgraceful actions, and he should never be trusted to work in law enforcement again. I am proud of the two other deputies who came forward to report what they discovered."

What's next:

PCSO is now working with the State Attorney's Office to review all arrests and traffic stops made by Register.

Anyone with concerns about Register's conduct during previous investigations is urged to contact PCSO's administrative investigation section at 863-298-6506.

