Convicted felon arrested for attempted murder

Hillsborough County deputies arrested Jose Manuel Zayas, 30, after they say he shot someone and fled the scene.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Zaya shot the victim in Dover on June 29 around 6:30 p.m. and tried to drive away.

Deputies said the victim called 9-11 and later saw Zayas leaving in another vehicle.

Deputies stopped that vehicle at a convenience store located at 3185 N. Dover Road, about one mile from where the shooting took place.

A handgun was discovered inside the car and a shell casing consistent with the brand of ammunition used with the handgun was located near the scene of the shooting, according to HCSO.

The victim suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.

"Thanks to the great investigative work of our detectives, this suspect is behind bars," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "He faces several charges, including attempted murder in the second degree. He remains at the Falkenburg Road Jail with no bond at this time."

