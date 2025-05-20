Convicted felon behind bars after stabbing that left 1 seriously injured: Deputies
TAMPA, Fla. - A convicted felon is back behind bars after a stabbing that left someone seriously injured earlier this month in Tampa, according to deputies.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Curtez Frazier, 22, is now facing an attempted first-degree murder charge.
The backstory:
Deputies said they responded to a call about a possible altercation just after 7 p.m. on May 9 in the 12000 block of University Club Drive. When they arrived at the scene, deputies said they found a victim who had been stabbed in the "upper body."
The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to officials.
Big picture view:
Detectives said they were able to identify Frazier as their suspect during their investigation. He was arrested on Tuesday.
What they're saying:
"This was a violent and deliberate act, and there is no place for that in our community," said Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister.
Dig deeper:
Five months before his recent arrest, Frazier had been released from the Florida Department of Corrections after serving three years for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm charges.
The Source: The information in this story was released by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
