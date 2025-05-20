Convicted felon behind bars after stabbing that left 1 seriously injured: Deputies

The Brief A convicted felon is back behind bars after a stabbing that left one person seriously injured earlier this month in Tampa. He is now facing an attempted first-degree murder charge. Five months before his recent arrest, he had been released from the Florida Department of Corrections after serving three years on two charges.



A convicted felon is back behind bars after a stabbing that left someone seriously injured earlier this month in Tampa, according to deputies.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Curtez Frazier, 22, is now facing an attempted first-degree murder charge.

Deputies said they responded to a call about a possible altercation just after 7 p.m. on May 9 in the 12000 block of University Club Drive. When they arrived at the scene, deputies said they found a victim who had been stabbed in the "upper body."

Booking photo of Curtez Frazier. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to officials.

Detectives said they were able to identify Frazier as their suspect during their investigation. He was arrested on Tuesday.

"This was a violent and deliberate act, and there is no place for that in our community," said Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Five months before his recent arrest, Frazier had been released from the Florida Department of Corrections after serving three years for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm charges.

