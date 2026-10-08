Convicted Plastic Surgeon Tomasz Kosowski back in court before sentencing for murder of Largo attorney

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The Brief Former Pinellas plastic surgeon Tomasz Kosowski appeared in court for a Spencer hearing Thursday, the final opportunity for attorneys to make arguments regarding the possible sentence. Kosowski is charged with killing Largo attorney Steven Cozzi in 2023. Kosowski faces life in prison or the death penalty.



The former Pinellas plastic surgeon convicted of killing Largo attorney Steven Cozzi was back in court for a Spencer hearing Thursday.

Plastic surgeon murder trial

What we know:

It’s the final opportunity for attorneys to make their last arguments before sentencing.

Dr. Tomasz Kosowski faces either the death penalty or life in prison. Appearing largely emotionless, Kosowski did roll his eyes a couple of times. Kosowski chose to continue representing himself.

Before the Spencer hearing began, Kosowski asked for all communication between one of his former attorneys and prosecutors, claiming his attorney had a relationship with Assistant State Attorney Nathan Vonderheide.

He accused Vonderheide of releasing video conversations between Kosowski and his mother talking about his legal defense, videos his attorney showed Vonderheide, right before a previous trial date, prolonging the trial.

Vonderheide said Kosowski knows those conversations are recorded in the jail. He added that in a serious case like this one, the defense had an obligation to turn over the conversation where Kosowski told his mother how badly his attorneys were doing.

Accusations against prosecutors

What they're saying:

"What was his intent to do that two weeks before trial," Kosowski said. "It's simple. It's really, really simple. It's an evil man speaking out of an evil heart trying to poison a relationship, my relationship with my lawyer. That was the sole reason he did that. He's trying to hide behind, he's trying, masquerading, saying, ‘oh yes, I was so virtuous,’ you know, ‘I did not want that to happen [trial delayed].’ If you didn't want it to happen, then why don't you just shut the hell up? That’s my rebuttal," Kosowski said.

While we didn’t hear from Kosowski defending himself in the Spencer hearing portion, an independent special counsel to the court, appointed by the judge, did speak. His job is to independently research and find any mitigating evidence about things like Kosowski’s background, for the judge to have a complete record.

It’s rare to have this happen, but because Kosowski represented himself and decided not to argue that he deserves life in prison, not the death penalty, a special counsel was appointed.

The independent special counsel, John Nohlgren, a local criminal defense attorney, pointed out that Kosowski doesn’t have any criminal history, highlighted Kosowski’s Ivy League education, accolades and accomplishments in the medical field and good jail conduct over the past three years.

But prosecutors argued none of that outweighs his calculated decision to kill.

"He was contributing to society up until he made the decision, and methodically and systematically planned out the murder of Steven Cozzi over the period of, I think, in the most generous, reasonable interpretation of the state's evidence over the course of … 99 days of plotting and planning," Vonderheide said

"It is confounding when we look at his resume that he made this choice, and he put it into effect," Vonderheide said.

Feud leads to murder

The backstory:

Prosecutors say Kosowski was locked in a bitter legal battle with his former employer at the time of the murder, and Cozzi was representing the opposing side. Investigators recovered Cozzi's blood in the law firm's bathroom and in Kosowski's vehicles, alongside Kosowski's DNA at the scene and cell phone data tracking him to a dumpster. Cozzi's body was never found.

Friends and family of Cozzi wore bow ties in court to honor him in court Thursday.

Next court date set

What's next:

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 20 at 1:30 p.m.