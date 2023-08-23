Cook's Corner mass shooting: 4 dead, including suspect; several others hurt at popular OC bar

A mass shooting at Cook’s Corner, a popular bar in Orange County, left at least four people dead, including the gunman believed to be a retired cop, Wednesday night, according to officials.

SkyFOX was over the scene in Trabuco Canyon as there was a heavy police presence at and around the bar. The Orange County Sheriff's Department said in addition to the three people killed, the suspected gunman has died.

Deputies opened fire on the gunman, but it was unclear whether the suspect was killed by deputies.

In addition to the reported casualties, six people were taken to the hospital, OC Sheriff wrote on social media. Two of the victims are in critical condition and four are considered "stable."

The shooting took place on spaghetti night at the popular biker bar, with 30 to 40 people at the bar when the gunman opened fire.

RELATED: Cook’s Corner mass shooting: Dead gunman believed to be retired cop

Officials are working to definitively confirm if the gunman was in fact a former law enforcement officer. It is unknown which department he may have been affiliated with.

Nearby roads below are shut down as authorities continue to investigate the deadly shooting:

Santiago Canyon Road, south of Crystal Canyon Road

El Toro Road, north of Ridgeline Road

Live Oak Canyon, east of El Toro and Santiago Canyon Road

Officials did not say when the roads will reopen.

If you're in distress due to recent incidents of mass violence, please know that there is help is available. Talk to experienced counselors at the Disaster Distress

Helpline for 24/7 emotional support. Call or text 1-800-985-5990. Click here for additional resources.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ At least four people are dead, including the gunman, in the Cook's Corner shooting in Orange County.

According to Cooks Corner's Instagram page, Wednesday was supposed to be the bar's $8 spaghetti night special.

As of Wednesday night at 9 p.m., the shooting victims have not been identified. The news of the Cook's Corner shooting comes about seven months after a gunman opened fire at a Monterey Park ballroom dance studio, killing 11 people.

The Monterey Park shooting happened as the community was celebrating the Lunar New Year weekend.

Lunar New Year massacre: Sheriff reveals suspect's 'alternative getaway vehicle,' photos of weapons recovered

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.