Cora apartment building opens in Water Street district

The second residential building in Tampa’s Water Street transformation is open and leasing luxury apartments.

The building, called Cora, is designed to convey relaxation and reflect its surroundings near Port Tampa Bay.

"The curved glass on the facade is reminiscent of a cruise ship or maritime environment," says Lee Schaffler, chief portfolio officer for Strategic Property Partners, developers of the massive project. "I think the design here is singularly unique."

Apartments in Cora are decorated with soft colors, rich wood, and stone.

"It’s meant to be a sanctuary from the hustle and bustle of urban life, but I think it's taken on even more importance, post-COVID need a quiet space to get away," says Schaffler.

Common areas include a library for relaxing or reading, a lounge where residents can socialize or reserve for parties, a state-of-the-art gym, and a designer lobby with a 24-hour concierge.

Monthly rent starts at $1,885 for a studio apartment at Cora.

Cora and SPP’s other two residential buildings will bring 1,300 new, luxury apartments to downtown Tampa. Schaffler says the area can support the inventory.

Advertisement

"There really is this pent-up demand that didn’t exist before," he says. SPP’s data shows about 33% of renters come from the Tampa Bay Area, 33% from other parts of Florida, and 33% from other parts of the country.